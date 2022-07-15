Reports: Dodgers sign Hansel Robles to minor league deal

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed right-hander Hansel Robles to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Robles was released by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Robles, 31, was 1-3 with two saves and a 5.84 ERA in 26 games for the Red Sox.

He served as the Los Angeles Angels closer in 2019 and enjoyed his best season, compiling a 2.48 ERA and 23 saves to go to with a 5-1 record in 71 appearances (one start).

But he had a 10.26 ERA and went 0-2 with one save in 18 appearances during the 60-game COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 and then bounced around to the Minnesota Twins (2021) and Red Sox (2021-22).

Overall, Robles is 28-26 with a 4.11 ERA and 43 saves in 410 relief appearances plus one start over eight seasons, including a stint with the New York Mets (2015-18) prior to his 2 1/2 seasons with the Angels.

