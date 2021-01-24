Reports: Detroit Lions to hire Anthony Lynn as OC

Dec 6, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on from the sideline during the first half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as their offensive coordinator, multiple media outlets reported.

The Lions’ staff has undergone significant change of late. Former New Orleans assistant head coach Dan Campbell, 44, was named as Detroit’s head coach and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, 48, was tabbed as the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

In addition, multiple reports had veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions likely parting ways during the offseason.

Lynn, 52, was fired by the Chargers earlier this month after four seasons at helm. He posted a 33-31 overall record with the team, which went 7-9 in 2020.

Lynn had his best season with the Chargers in 2018, when Los Angeles went 12-4 and defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card round. But the Chargers lost the next week to New England, ending their only playoff run of Lynn’s tenure.

Lynn served as the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills prior to his stint with the Chargers.

The Lions were 5-11 in 2020 and last won the division championship in 1993.

–Field Level Media