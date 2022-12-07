Reports: Cubs land Jameson Taillon for 4 years, $68M

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs, who had just one pitcher win more than seven games this year, beefed up their rotation on Tuesday by agreeing to a contract with free agent Jameson Taillon, according to multiple media reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander reportedly landed a four-year, $68 million pact.

Taillon went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts for the New York Yankees in 2022. It was his second season in the Bronx after he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019, then missed the entire 2020 season before he was traded to the Yankees.

In 143 career games, all starts, Taillon has a 51-35 record with a 3.84 ERA, 710 strikeouts and 193 walks in 787 2/3 innings. He has three career complete games, two of them in 2018, the same year he threw his only shutout.

Taillon made his postseason debut this year with two appearances for the Yankees.

In Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, he entered in relief to open the 10th inning, allowed a double, an RBI single and an RBI double to the only three batters he faced, taking the loss.

He got a no-decision while starting the opener of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, when he yielded one run on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Taillon joined a Cubs rotation that got a team-high 10 wins from Keegan Thompson in 2022. Chicago’s other starters include Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele.

Earlier Tuesday, the Cubs reportedly agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, a former National League MVP.

–Field Level Media