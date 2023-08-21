Reports: Cowboys lose two rookies to torn ACLs

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two Dallas Cowboys rookies — third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens — are out for the season with torn ACLs, per multiple reports.

Overshown injured his left knee while making a tackle during the first quarter of Saturday’s 22-14 preseason loss at Seattle.

Overshown, 23, recorded 96 tackles (10 for losses) and four sacks in his final season at Texas in 2022.

“He’s had an incredible camp,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “Seems like we talked about him every other day.”

The injury to Stephens occurred when a Seahawks defensive lineman clipped the side of his left knee while he was running a crossing pattern.

Stephens, 23, was undrafted out of Louisiana. He led the Cowboys with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against Jacksonville.

–Field Level Media