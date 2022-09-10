Colorado to start J.T. Shrout against Air Force

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Shrout will start at quarterback for Colorado on Saturday when the Buffaloes play at Air Force Academy, multiple outlets reported.

Colorado coach Karl Dorrell did not announce a starter this week.

In a season-opening 38-13 loss to TCU, Colorado started Brendon Lewis, who completed 13 of 18 passes for 78 yards.

Shrout, a transfer from Tennessee, made his Colorado debut in the second half. He was 13-of-23 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Lewis started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman. He finished the season 149-of-257 passing for 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions as the Buffaloes posted a 4-8 record (3-6 Pac-12).

Colorado will play at Air Force Academy for the first time since 1974.

