Reports: Cleveland State to name Daniyal Robinson head coach

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland State is set to announce Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson as the new head coach of the Vikings, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Robinson, 45, will be announced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, per Cleveland.com.

Robinson replaces Dennis Gates, who was named the new head coach at Missouri last month.

Robinson has been an assistant in Ames, Iowa, two different times, the first under Greg McDermott (2008-10). He returned to Iowa State to work on Steve Prohm’s staff for seven seasons and was later retained by the Cyclones’ newest head coach, T.J. Otzelberger.

Robinson also worked on then-head coach Porter Moser’s staff at Loyola Chicago.

Cleveland State finished 20-11 this past season. The Vikings won the Horizon League regular-season title but lost to Wright State in the tournament semifinals. The Vikings earned an NIT berth, thought they lost in the opening round to eventual champion Xavier.

–Field Level Media