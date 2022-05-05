Los Angeles Chargers expected to sign linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy as early as Thursday, NFL Network and USA Today reported.

Van Noy is in for a visit with the Chargers. He was released by the New England Patriots in March in a cost-cutting move.

The Chargers have beefed up their defense in the offseason, adding cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency. They also drafted safety JT Woods in the third round of last week’s draft.

Van Noy, 30, is a free agent for the third consecutive offseason. He signed a two-year deal worth $12 million with the Patriots about a week after Miami released him in March 2021.

In his second tour of duty in New England in 2021, Van Noy recorded 66 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (eight starts). He also played for the Patriots from 2016-19.

Van Noy has 28.5 career sacks and three interceptions in 111 career games (73 starts) for the Detroit Lions, Pats and Dolphins. The Lions selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 draft.

–Field Level Media