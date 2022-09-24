Reports: Cavaliers sign F Dean Wade to three-year, $18.5M extension

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension with forward Dean Wade, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

Wade will reportedly receive $16.5 million guaranteed with another $2 million that can be earned by meeting incentives.

Wade 25, is slated to earn $1.93 million this season after Cleveland picked up his option in June.

Wade averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 51 games (28 starts) last season. His campaign was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery.

The former Kansas State standout went undrafted in 2019 but has carved himself a role with the team. He is expected to compete for a starting job in training camp.

Wade has averages of 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 126 games (47 starts) in three seasons with Cleveland.

–Field Level Media