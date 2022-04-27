fbpx
Published April 27, 2022

Reports: Bucs picking up LB Devin White’s 5th-year option

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) reacts to a platy in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are picking up linebacker Devin White’s fifth-year option.

The move guarantees his $11.7 million salary for the 2023 season.

White, 24, made his first Pro Bowl last season and posted 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 17 starts.

He has 359 tackles, 15 sacks, six fumble recoveries and one interception in 45 games (all starts) and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

White signed a four-year, $29.3 million rookie deal after being drafted fifth overall in 2019.

–Field Level Media

