Reports: Brewers add veteran OF Andrew McCutchen

Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen agreed to a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

Terms of the deal were not reported.

The deal will put the 35-year-old on his fourth team in five seasons and officially ends a three-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies.

McCutcheon was named to the National League All-Star team five times during a nine-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates but has not earned the honor since the 2015 season.

In 13 career seasons, the 2013 NL MVP has batted .280 with an .849 OPS and has 270 home runs with 933 RBIs for the Pirates (2009-17), San Francisco Giants (2018), New York Yankees (2018) and Phillies (2019-21).

