Atlanta Braves’ Michael Soroka to make first MLB start since 2020

The Atlanta Braves will recall right-hander Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics, The Athletic reported.

Soroka, 25, last pitched in the majors on Aug. 3, 2020, three games into the pandemic-shortened season. He exited a start against the New York Mets after tearing his right Achilles, and he then tore the same Achilles months later while walking into the clubhouse.

Soroka initially was set to pitch for the Stripers in Sunday’s game against the Durham Bulls before the team called an audible and scratched him in favor of right-hander Nolan Kingham.

The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Monday’s game.

“He’s doing good,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday of Soroka. “He’s had two good ones (starts), which is good.”

Soroka allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings in his last outing for Gwinnett on Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts this season for the Stripers.

Soroka posted a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA in 29 games (all starts) with the Braves in 2019. He is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA in 37 career appearances (all starts) with the Braves.

–Field Level Media