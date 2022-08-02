Braves acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from Angels

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves traded for right-handed closer Raisel Iglesias on Tuesday, sending the Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez and left-hander Tucker Davidson, according to multiple reports.

Iglesias, 32, owns a 4.04 ERA this season with 16 saves and a 2-6 record across 39 relief appearances for the Angels. The 32-year-old struck out 48 batters over 35 2/3 innings of work.

Iglesias was in his second year with Los Angeles after spending his first six MLB seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. He has 156 saves and a 3.13 ERA in his career. He also received American League Cy Young Award votes last year, finishing 11th.

Chavez turns 39 this month. He’s played for nine different MLB clubs, including the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 when he went 7-11 with a 5.35 ERA as a part-time starter. In 31 games (one start) for Atlanta this year, he had a 1-1 record and a 2.11 ERA.

Davidson, 26, was in his third season with the Braves after they selected him in the 19th round of the 2016 draft. He is 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA across four games (three starts).

The Braves are taking on the remainder of the four-year, $58 million deal Iglesias signed with the Angels in December, per reports.

–Field Level Media