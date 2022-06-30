fbpx
Published June 30, 2022

Bobby Portis stays with Bucks on four-year, $49M deal

May 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) reacts to the crowd as they take on the Boston Celtics in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran big man Bobby Portis signed a four-year, $49 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple reports said Thursday.

Portis spent the last two seasons in Milwaukee and earlier this week declined a $4.6 million option for 2022-23 to become a free agent in pursuit of a larger deal.

Portis had early Bird rights with the Bucks, allowing the team to re-sign him at a max of four years and $49 million.

The 6-foot-10 journeyman posted career highs of 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

After previous stays with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks, Portis signed with the Bucks in free agency ahead of the 2020-21 season — just in time to help them win an NBA title.

In 453 career games (120 starts), Portis has averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media

