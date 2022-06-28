Big 12 eyes Brett Yormark as next commissioner

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 is targeting Roc Nation chief operating officer Brett Yormark as its next commissioner, multiple outlets reported.

Yormark, 55, would replace Bob Bowlsby, who announced in April that he was stepping down after a decade as commissioner.

Yormark was promoted to COO of Jay Z’s Roc Nation agency in January after previously working as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

Although he has little experience in collegiate sports, Yormark spent 15 years at Barclays Sports and Entertainment and was the CEO there before joining Roc Nation in 2019.

The Big 12 is a league in transition, with Texas and Oklahoma announcing last year that they are moving to the Southeastern Conference when their Big 12 rights expire in 2025. Bowlsby helped to usher in the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, who will join no later than 2024-25.

–Field Level Media