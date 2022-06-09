Belgium’s Westerlo pursuing D.C. United forward Griffin Yow

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Belgian club Westerlo is in advanced talks with D.C. United about acquiring 19-year-old forward Griffin Yow, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Offers have been exchanged but no transfer has been agreed on yet, per the reports.

Yow has three goals and two assists in 32 games (nine starts) with D.C. United since 2019.

Westerlo were promoted to Belgium’s top flight for 2022-23 after winning the second division in 2021-22.

Yow, a homegrown player from Virginia, has played in seven games (three starts) this season for a struggling D.C. United club currently 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference.

–Field Level Media