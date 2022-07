Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are signing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Schofield, 31, started 12 of his 15 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

He has played 102 games (81 starts) with the Broncos (2015-16), Chargers (2017-19, 2021) and Carolina Panthers (2020) since Denver drafted him in the third round in 2014.

Schofield also has five postseasons starts, including Denver’s 24-10 victory against Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

