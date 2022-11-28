Reports: Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as next coach

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to take over the same job at Auburn, according to multiple reports on Monday afternoon.

Freeze will replace Bryan Harsin, whom Auburn fired eight games into his second season as coach.

The former head coach at Arkansas State and Ole Miss has gone 34-15 in four seasons at Liberty, which enjoyed a quick rise as an FBS independent under Freeze and will join Conference USA next season.

Freeze, 53, became the coach at Liberty in 2019 and has won eight or more games in each of the past four seasons, including a 3-0 record in bowl games.

Freeze spent one season at Arkansas State, when the Red Wolves went 10-2, and five coaching Ole Miss. He was dismissed from Ole Miss prior to the 2017 campaign after it was discovered he made inappropriate calls to a female escort service from his school-issued cellphone.

Reports Saturday said that Auburn was targeting Lane Kiffin and Freeze for the vacant position. Kiffin said he intended to stay at Ole Miss, and soon after he and the Rebels had reportedly agreed to a contract extension with an average annual salary of $9 million.

Harsin compiled a 9-12 record at Auburn before his contract was bought out. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a former star running back for the program, was named the interim coach after Harsin’s 3-5 start and the Tigers finished 5-7, likely missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2012.

