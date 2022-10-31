Reports: Auburn finalizing deal with John Cohen as new AD

Credit: Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn is finalizing a five-year deal with Mississippi State’s John Cohen to become its new athletic director, ESPN reported Monday.

An official announcement is expected later Monday.

Cohen would replace Allen Greene, who left Auburn in August. The school’s chief operating officer, Marcy Girton, has been serving as AD on an interim basis.

Cohen is in his seventh year as AD at Mississippi State. Prior to that role, Cohen was the Bulldogs’ baseball coach in Starkville from 2009-16.

Greene and Auburn mutually parted ways with five months remaining on his five-year contract. Auburn hired Greene, then the athletic director at Buffalo, on Jan. 18, 2018. He was the first Black athletic director at Auburn.

Greene hired embattled football coach Bryan Harsin, who’s in his second season at Auburn and sports a 9-12 record. Harsin faced an offseason inquiry into why so many players transferred from the program and it’s widely expected that he will not be back for a third season.

–Field Level Media