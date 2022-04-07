Reports: Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, tight end Caden Clark set to transfer

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall and tight end Caden Clark are entering the transfer portal, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

Hall’s decision to transfer comes one day after head coach Nick Saban announced a suspension for the wideout.

“He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules, whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter,” Saban said Wednesday. “Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values (of the program) and do what they need to do — they’re all there to help them be more successful, so to respect those and do those is always really helpful.”

Hall had four receptions for 72 yards last season as a freshman, including two catches for 52 yards in the national championship game. Alabama lost 33-18 to Georgia.

Clark had been recruited to join Alabama in 2020. However, he didn’t join the program until 2021, and then he never appeared in a game for the Crimson Tide.

–Field Level Media