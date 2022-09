Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday against Seattle, per multiple reports.

The 49ers star sustained a groin injury during a Sept. 5 practice session and did not return to practice until Friday, in a limited capacity.

Kittle, 28, caught 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 starts last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has not played a full season since 2018 due to various injuries.

–Field Level Media