Report: YEKINDAR considers leaving Virtus Pro

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis is mulling a departure from Virtus Pro following the PGL Antwerp Major, Dexerto reported Friday.

The 22-year-old Latvian rifler has been with VP since May 2020 following stints with pro100 and EPG.

Last month, YEKINDAR said that his future with the Russian-owned organization was uncertain due to the invasion of Ukraine in February and the resulting sanctions placed on Russian entities.

VP currently compete under the name Outsiders because organizers like ESL and PGL prohibit Russian-backed teams from displaying their brand and sponsors during tournaments.

YEKINDAR was ranked as the eighth-best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player in the world in 2021. Sources told Dexerto that VP would help facilitate a deal if he decides to move on after the PGL Antwerp Major (May 9-22).

–Field Level Media