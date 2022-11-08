Yankees likely to make qualifying offer to Anthony Rizzo

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are expected to make a one-year qualifying offer worth $19.75 million to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Rizzo, 33, on Monday opted out of his player option for 2023 that was set to pay him $16 million.

Teams have until Thursday to make qualifying offers, and players have 10 days to accept or reject. If Rizzo rejects an offer, his signing with another team would be tied to draft pick compensation to the Yankees in next summer’s draft.

Rizzo batted just .224 this past season but bashed 32 homers and knocked in 75 runs in 130 games for the Yankees.

He’s a career .265 hitter with 283 home runs and a lifetime .847 OPS. He played 49 games in 2011 with the San Diego Padres, who traded him to the Chicago Cubs before the 2012 season.

In Chicago, he was a three-time All-Star and won four Gold Gloves. The Cubs dealt him to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline.

–Field Level Media