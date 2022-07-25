Danny Amendola retiring after 13-year NFL career

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola has called it a career, retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL, ESPN reported Monday.

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008, Amendola went on to play for the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-12), New England Patriots (2013-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021).

He won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and caught Tom Brady’s 400th career touchdown pass in 2015.

In 163 career games (76 starts), Amendola hauled in 617 catches for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added six touchdowns across 13 playoff games, including one touchdown in each of the two Super Bowl victories he was a part of (XLIX, LI). He also hauled in eight catches for 152 yards in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola also served as a kick and punt returner throughout his career and tossed two touchdown passes on gadget plays.

The 36-year-old was a free agent this offseason after completing a one-year contract with the Texans. ESPN reported that multiple teams had called him, but that he is looking into entering the broadcasting ranks instead.

