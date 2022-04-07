Report: Wolves signing C Greg Monroe for rest of season

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back veteran center Greg Monroe for the remainder of the season, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The 6-foot-11 Monroe, whose 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz expired Wednesday, also has played with the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Timberwolves this season.

In 13 games with four teams, the 31-year-old Monroe has averaged 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 13.6 minutes.

Monroe’s career marks include 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 645 games (417 starts) with nine teams.

The Timberwolves (45-35) have two regular season games remaining. They are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference entering Thursday’s game against the visiting San Antonio Spurs and currently pegged for the play-in tournament.

The Denver Nuggets are two games ahead of the Timberwolves with two games to play, but Minnesota holds the tiebreaker between the clubs, however.

