Report: Wolves give Karl-Anthony Towns super-max extension

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves locked up forward Karl-Anthony Towns with a super-max contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night.

The additional four years tie Towns to the Timberwolves through the 2027-28 season. The extension is worth $214 million to $224 million, per varying media reports.

Towns, 26, is a three-time All-Star who had a down season by his standards in 2021-22. He averaged 24.6 points, his lowest figure in four seasons, and a career-low 9.8 rebounds in 74 games.

Through seven NBA seasons, all with Minnesota, Towns has averaged 23.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 482 games, all starts.

He was the Rookie of the Year in 2015-16 after the Timberwolves selected him first overall in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky.

The Timberwolves made another move on Thursday, reaching an agreement with free agent wing Kyle Anderson on a two-year, $18 million deal, according to multiple media reports.

Anderson, 28, played four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before playing the past four years with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 69 games (11 starts) last season. Those figures were all higher than his career norms of 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 505 games (248 starts).

–Field Level Media