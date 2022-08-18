Chicago White Sox sign shortstop Elvis Andrus

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing a contract with the Chicago White Sox, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. He cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox prior to the team’s opener of a three-game series against the host Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The White Sox are without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who underwent surgery on Aug. 10 in Chicago to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to return to the active roster in about five weeks.

Fellow shortstop Leury Garcia is on the 10-day injured list due to a lower back strain.

Romy Gonzalez and rookie Lenyn Sosa have been manning the position of late for Chicago. Gonzalez was listed ninth in the lineup prior to Thursday afternoon’s game against the visiting Houston Astros.

Andrus voiced his displeasure about the Athletics’ decision to cut into his playing time prior to being released.

“Everybody knows I’m an everyday player. So doing this, it’s not fun for me,” Andrus told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Of course I’m upset. I’m (angry) about it. But like I said, the best I can do is stay positive and wait for my turn and be ready whatever happens.”

Under the terms of Andrus’ contract, his $15 million club option for next season would convert to a player option if he were to total 550 plate appearances this season. He entered Wednesday with 386 for the Athletics, who have 45 games remaining in the season.

Andrus is batting .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games this season.

A two-time All-Star, Andrus is a career .270 hitter with 87 homers, 703 RBIs and 324 stolen bases in 1,904 games with the Texas Rangers (2009-20) and Oakland.

–Field Level Media