Report: West Virginia benches starting QB JT Daniels

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia against No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, with JT Daniels benched on Senior Day, ESPN reported.

Greene replaced an ineffective Daniels last week, leading the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Sooners.

The Mountaineers (4-6) were down 10-0 in the second quarter when coach Neal Brown inserted Greene into the game. Daniels was 7-of-12 passing for 65 yards with an interception and two sacks.

Greene completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown. He ran for 119 yards and two more scores.

Daniels, who started his career at Southern California, transferred to West Virginia from Georgia and started all 10 games this season. He has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

–Field Level Media