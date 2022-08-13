Golden State Warriors to host Lakers on NBA opening night

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA regular season will open Oct. 18 in San Francisco, with the champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers and receiving their rings before the game, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The full NBA schedule for the 2022-23 season is expected to be released next week.

The two teams met in their opening game last season on Oct. 19, 2021, with the Warriors winning 121-114 in Los Angeles. Golden State won the season series three games to one.

The Lakers didn’t make the playoffs.

–Field Level Media