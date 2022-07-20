Report: Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined $500K

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $500,000 for recent comments about the league’s luxury tax system, which he called “very unfair,” ESPN reported Wednesday.

The comments in question from Lacob, a chief owner of the team along with Peter Gruber, came during a recent appearance on the Point Forward Podcast. Lacob’s comments came during a discussion about the NBA’s collective bargaining talks.

“The truth is, we’re only $40 million more than the luxury tax. Now, that’s not small but it’s not a massive number. We’re $200 million over in total because most of that is this incredible penal luxury tax,” Lacob said. “… Obviously it’s self-serving for me to say this, but I think it’s a very unfair system because our team is built by — all top eight players are all drafted by this team.”

ESPN listed Golden State’s luxury tax bill for this past season at $170 million, up from $69 million in 2020-21. Projections show the team paying $181 million next season.

The podcast was hosted by longtime Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala and former NBA player Evan Turner.

Lacob violated the NBA’s rule on public discussion of the league’s collective bargaining efforts and policies.

Lacob, who has been a Warriors owner since 2010, is the CEO of the club, which has won four NBA titles since his run as owner began. He previously had a stake in the Boston Celtics before purchasing the Warriors.

