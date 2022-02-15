Report: Vikings to introduce head coach Kevin O’Connell

Aug 21, 2020; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin O’Connell will be introduced Thursday as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN reported.

The move had been expected. O’Connell is the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and couldn’t be announced until after the team played in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minnesota also twice interviewed Los Angeles defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

O’Connell, 36, served under Sean McVay for the past two seasons. Prior to that job, he was offensive coordinator in Washington, where he coached quarterbacks in 2017 when the starter was Kirk Cousins, now Minnesota’s QB.

O’Connell will be a stark contrast to the last Vikings head coach, defensive-minded Mike Zimmer, who was fired after the 2021 season.

The Vikings finished 8-9 in 2021. Zimmer was 72-56-1 as Minnesota’s head coach.

O’Connell will become the second-youngest head coach in the NFL, older than only McVay.

–Field Level Media