Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth to undergo knee surgery

Cornerback Andrew Booth, the Minnesota Vikings’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will undergo knee surgery on Monday, NFL Network reported.

He didn’t play in the Vikings’ Thanksgiving night win against the New England Patriots after sustaining the injury in the Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The timeline for Booth to return to action won’t be known until the surgery is over. NFL Network reported that the procedure to be done won’t be determined until the surgery is in progress.

The Vikings (9-2) lead the NFC North despite a bucket full of injuries in the defensive backfield.

Akayleb Evans also sat out against the Patriots with a knee injury, Cameron Dantzler (ankle) is on injured reserve, as is Lewis Cine, who sustained a severe ankle injury in Week 4. Cine was the team’s No. 1 draft choice this year.

The Vikings took Booth, who played at Clemson, with the No. 42 overall pick in April’s draft. In six games this season (one start), he’s contributed 12 tackles.

