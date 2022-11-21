Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled

Credit: Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday.

The Cavaliers canceled their Nov. 19 home game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three football players and seriously injured a fourth.

Virginia (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost three straight games and six of its past seven under first-year head coach Tony Elliott.

Virginia Tech (3-8, 1-6) snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 23-22 win at Liberty on Saturday.

