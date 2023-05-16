fbpx
Published May 16, 2023

Report: UConn, Gonzaga to begin series in 2023-24

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) defends against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) during the second half for the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defending national champion UConn will begin a multi-year nonconference series with Gonzaga in 2023-24, College Hoops Today reported Monday.

UConn will meet Gonzaga next season at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home to the NHL’s Kraken and WNBA’s Storm. The 2024-25 return game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The dates and times of these games are not yet set.

The 2023-24 meeting figures to be a Top 25 game and serves as a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight, in which the Huskies whipped Gonzaga 82-54 in Las Vegas en route to their fifth national title.

Despite a target on the Huskies’ back, UConn coach Dan Hurley is not shying away from tough competition. Previous media reports revealed the Huskies will face North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden and headline the Empire Classic in a field that includes Indiana, Texas and Louisville.

The Huskies also drew a road trip to Kansas in the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle. That game will pit the two most recent national champions.

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule includes a road game against Kentucky. The Bulldogs are slated to play in the Maui Invitational, and Kansas is one of the other teams in the prestigious November tournament.

–Field Level Media

