Report: Two Toronto Defiant players request trades

Toronto Defiant Tank Young-Hun “MuZe” Kim and DPS Jung-Woo “Finale” Lim have reportedly requested trades.

“Multiple sources have told (us) that a number of incidents behind the scenes have caused instability in the Defiant camp in recent weeks,” Dexerto reported Wednesday.

The relationship between MuZe and head coach Ding-Gun “KDG” Kim has reached a “breaking point,” while Finale wants out because of a lack of playing time, per the report.

South Koreans MuZe and Finale, both 19, joined the Defiant in October and December 2021, respectively. MuZe was previously with Los Angeles Gladiators and Finale was with Uprising Academy.

Toronto currently sits in seventh place in the West in the Kickoff Clash qualifiers with a 3-2 record. The Defiant’s final qualifier is on Friday against the New York Excelsior.

