Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton avoids serious right knee injury

There was no structural damage in the right knee of Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, and the oft-injured star could be back on the field as soon as a week, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Buxton, who has played in at least 100 games in a season just once since 2015, was injured on a slide into second base during the first inning of Friday’s road game against the Boston Red Sox. He had been scheduled for an MRI.

Buxton, 28, signed a seven-year extension this offseason worth $100 million.

He is batting .250 (6-for-24) through seven games this season with three home runs and four RBIs.

Since playing a career-high 140 games and winning a Gold Glove in 2017, the oft-injured Buxton played a total of 28, 87, 39 and 61 games during the 2018 through 2021 campaigns, respectively. There were just 60 games per team in the 2020 season.

Buxton batted .306 in 2021 with a career-high 19 home runs to go with 32 RBIs, 50 runs scored and nine stolen bases. His 1.005 OPS led American League hitters with at least 200 at-bats and ranked second in baseball after only National League MVP Bryce Harper (1.044) of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Twins selected Buxton with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

