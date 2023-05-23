Report: Tramon Mark to withdraw from NBA draft, play for Arkansas

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly eight weeks after declaring for the NBA draft and putting his name in the transfer portal, former Houston guard Tramon Mark has reportedly pulled his name from draft consideration and will play for Arkansas in the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday, Mark’s father told CBS Sports that the 6-foot-5 guard — who had chosen to transfer to Arkansas on April 9, eight days after entering the portal — plans to stay in school for another year.

Mark averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 37 games for the Cougars last season and sank 39 3-pointers at a 32.8-percent clip, both career bests. Mark started all 37 of those games for Houston, which spent multiple weeks as the top-ranked team in the nation.

In three seasons at Houston, Mark averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 76 games (41 starts).

Three other Houston players made themselves available for this summer’s NBA draft, including star guard Marcus Sasser, point guard Jamal Shead and forward Jarace Walker.

–Field Level Media