Report: Tottenham considering bid for 2026 Super Bowl

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of the opening kickoff of the NFL International Series game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Super Bowl be headed overseas?

The English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur FC reportedly is preparing a historic bid to host the NFL’s championship game in 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, the NFL is “considering taking America’s biggest sporting event outside the country.”

The venues for the next four Super Bowls have already been decided.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosts Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI clash between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, with Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.; Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas; and Super Bowl LVIX in New Orleans.

Tottenham already has a working relationship with the NFL. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted two regular season games in 2019 and two more in 2021 as part of the league’s International Series. Two more games are on tap in 2022.

