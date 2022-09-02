Toronto Ultra sign Standy and Scrappy

The Toronto Ultra signed Eli “Standy” Bentz and Thomas “Scrappy” Ernst to their 2023 Call of Duty League roster, Dexerto reported Friday.
Standy, 21, played for Minnesota ROKKR from 2021-22. He was named the MVP of the 2021 Stage 5 Major.
Scrappy, 20, has been with Ultra Academy since February. He made a CDL cameo in April as a substitute.
Standy and Scrappy, both Americans, join a Toronto Ultra lineup that includes Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jonsson of Denmark and Jamie “Insight” Craven of the United Kingdom.
–Field Level Media