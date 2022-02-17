Report: Titans, Nashville discussing new stadium

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium exterior. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans and the city government in Nashville have broached the subject of building a new stadium in town, Axios Nashville reported Thursday.

The Titans initially were looking at extensive renovations for Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999. While the Tennessean recently reported that those renovations would cost $600 million, a Titans spokesperson told Axios the estimated price tag is closer to $1.2 billion.

The “revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision,” Nashville mayor John Cooper told Axios in a statement. “We won’t settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville.”

The Titans have played in the state since rebranding from the Houston Oilers and relocating in 1997. They played one season at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis and one more at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville while construction on Nissan Stadium was completed.

The Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC also played its first two seasons in Nissan Stadium, but it will move to a soccer-specific venue called Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium during the 2022 season.

