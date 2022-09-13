Tennessee Titans defensive end Da’Shawn Hand (quad) out for season

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans defensive end Da’Shawn Hand will miss the rest of the season with a torn quadriceps muscle, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Hand is headed for surgery after sustaining the injury on his second snap in Sunday’s season-opening loss against the New York Giants.

Hand, 26, joined the Titans last January and played in the regular-season finale. He signed a one-year contract with Tennessee in February.

Hand spent his first three-plus seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. He has 54 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles in 31 career games (11 starts).

–Field Level Media