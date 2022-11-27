Report: Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Texas State is parting ways with football coach Jake Spavital, ESPN reported Sunday.

Spavital, 37, took over the Texas State program in 2019 and posted a 13-35 record, never approaching the .500 mark in any season. The Bobcats were 4-8 in both 2021 and ’22 and ended their season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss to Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana.

ESPN said Spavital had one year left on his contract and is expected to be due almost $400,000.

Per the report, Texas State likely will hire a coach who will break from Spavital’s emphasis on relying on the transfer portal to fill the roster and instead emphasize recruiting from the talent-rich high schools in the state.

–Field Level Media