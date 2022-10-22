Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (calf) headed to IR

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard is headed to injured reserve with an ailing calf, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Greenard sustained the injury during Thursday’s practice. He did not participate in Friday’s session and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host Las Vegas Raiders.

Greenard, 25, recorded nine tackles — including five for loss — and 1.5 sacks in four games this season.

He has 61 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 29 career games (17 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media