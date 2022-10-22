fbpx
Published October 22, 2022

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (calf) headed to IR

Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard is headed to injured reserve with an ailing calf, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Greenard sustained the injury during Thursday’s practice. He did not participate in Friday’s session and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the host Las Vegas Raiders.

Greenard, 25, recorded nine tackles — including five for loss — and 1.5 sacks in four games this season.

He has 61 tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 29 career games (17 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

