Team Liquid to add coaching changes to overhaul

Team Liquid will replace their League of Legends coaching staff in advance of the 2023 season, Upcomer reported.

That follows the organization’s announcement on Monday that it will overhaul its roster next year, too. That started with the termination of the contract of bot laner Steven “Hans Sama” Liv, which Upcomer reported.

Upcomer said head coach Andre “Guilhoto” Pereira Guilhoto and assistant coach Jonas “Kold” Andersen will be departing.

In the offseason, Team Liquid put together a “superteam” roster that was expected to compete for the world championship, but the team failed to qualify.

They finished fourth in the League Championship Series summer season, just missing qualification for the worlds, and third in the spring.

Team Liquid hold four LCS titles.

