Report: Suns signing Monty Williams to extension

The Phoenix Suns agreed to a long-term contract extension with reigning NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams, ESPN reported Saturday.

Willliams, 50, had two seasons remaining on the original five-year deal he signed in May 2019.

He guided the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and to a franchise-best 64-18 record in 2021-22.

Since inheriting a team that had finished 19-63, he has compiled a 149-78 record in three seasons in Phoenix.

The Suns had missed the playoffs in the nine straight seasons before Williams took over.

Williams was 173-221 in five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2011-15.

