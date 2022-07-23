fbpx
Published July 23, 2022

Report: Suns signing Monty Williams to extension

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams gestures to his players in the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns agreed to a long-term contract extension with reigning NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams, ESPN reported Saturday.

Willliams, 50, had two seasons remaining on the original five-year deal he signed in May 2019.

He guided the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2020-21 and to a franchise-best 64-18 record in 2021-22.

Since inheriting a team that had finished 19-63, he has compiled a 149-78 record in three seasons in Phoenix.

The Suns had missed the playoffs in the nine straight seasons before Williams took over.

Williams was 173-221 in five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2011-15.

–Field Level Media

