Published May 9, 2022

Report: Suns’ Monty Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Monty Williams is the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 64-18 record, The Athletic reported Monday.

Williams, 50, was runner-up to the New York Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau in last season’s voting.

Phoenix earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and broke the franchise record for wins, shared by the 1992-93 and 2004-05 squads at 62-20.

The Suns are currently tied at 2-2 in their conference semifinal series with the Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Williams, who led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, is 149-78 through three seasons with Phoenix. He is 322-299 overall, including five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15.

He is the third Phoenix coach to win the award, joining Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-05).

