Report: Suns G Devin Booker (hamstring) out vs. Rockets

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the host Houston Rockets because of tightness in his left hamstring, the Arizona Republic reported.

It will be the second straight game he has missed after playing in each of the Suns’ first 26 contests this season.

Booker, 26, is averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists this season, both team-leading totals.

He played 36 minutes in a 128-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, scoring 14 points. The three-time All-Star hit just 5 of 17 shots from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

Booker has contributed 23.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 503 career games (478 starts) since being selected by the Suns with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

