Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has entered COVID-19 protocols, ESPN reported Monday.

Williams, 50, will miss Monday night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns (26-6) are a half-game behind Golden State (27-6) for the best record in the Western Conference after a 116-107 loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day.

Phoenix also has two players in the COVID-19 protocols: guard Elfrid Payton and forward Jae Crowder.

–Field Level Media