Sun sign veteran Bria Hartley

The Connecticut Sun have signed former UConn star Bria Hartley, Winsidr reported Monday.

The Indiana Fever waived the veteran guard on Friday.

Hartley, 29, averaged 2.5 points and 8.7 minutes in 10 games off Indiana’s bench this season.

She has averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 204 games (99 starts) with the Washington Mystics (2014-16), New York Liberty (2017-19), Phoenix Mercury (2020-21) and Fever.

Hartley was drafted seventh overall in 2014 after helping the Huskies win back-to-back NCAA championships.

