Report: Sun nearing multi-year deal with MVP Jonquel Jones

Oct 8, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives the ball against the Washington Mystics during the second quarter in game four of the 2019 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Connecticut Sun are said to be finalizing a multi-year deal with reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.

Just Women’s Sports issued the report Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations.

Jones, 28, received 48 of 49 first-place MVP votes after averaging 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27 starts.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 163 games (117 starts) over five seasons with Connecticut.

The Sun finished 26-6 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the eventual champion Chicago Sky in four games.

