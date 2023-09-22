Report: Sun Devils to start QB Drew Pyne vs. No. 5 USC

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Injury-depleted Arizona State will start Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne at quarterback Saturday against No. 5 Southern California, ESPN reported Friday.

Jaden Rashada started the first two games and Trenton Bourguet was under center last week for the Sun Devils (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12), but both have been ruled out against the Trojans (3-0, 1-0) due to injuries.

Pyne, slowed by a hamstring injury in camp, came on in relief in last Saturday’s 29-0 home loss to Fresno State and completed 5 of 13 passes for 52 yards with two interceptions in his ASU debut.

Pyne had to leave that game with an injury and was replaced by true freshman walk-on Jacob Conover.

Pyne completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games last season with the Fighting Irish.

He completed 23 of 26 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Notre Dame’s 37-28 loss at USC on Nov. 26, 2022.

–Field Level Media